ARTS establishes cooperation with AirChem for the Middle East

ARTS has been an established player in the European aerospace market since 2000 and has proved itself as a reliable service partner with its portfolio. The company is now further expanding its international business relations in the Middle East.

In the future, the focus will increasingly be on the Middle East – a fast growing and interesting market. Dubai and Abu Dhabi in particular offer numerous opportunities and decisive locational advantages such as customer proximity and an excellently developed infrastructure. These are decisive factors in order to be able to optimally support customers in their challenges. Initial talks with numerous companies and promising contacts were already established at the Dubai Airshow in November 2017.

The first positive result from the activities in the Middle East is the cooperation agreement concluded with AirChem Consumables (ACC) in July 2018.

Cooperation opens up new opportunities for ARTS and ACC

The ARTS portfolio includes aviation-specific MRO services, tool management services, integrated logistics services and industrial maintenance. In conjunction with the portfolio of AirChem Consumables, which supplies MROs and OEMs from the aerospace industry worldwide with paints, lubricants and hazardous substances, customers are assured a decisive lead in the market.

Confirmation of further investments and activities in the Middle East

Initial joint discussions with potential customers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Aviations, SATYS and Turbine Services & Solutions Aerospace took place in July 2018. They showed a clear interest in the cooperation with ARTS. Further talks will take place in October this year with the aim of establishing ARTS in the Middle East market together with its partner AirChem Consumables.

