sutent generic

Sunitix (Sutent) is a kinase inhibitor indicated for: 1. the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) after disease progression on or intolerance to imatinib mesylate. 2. the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). 3. the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent RCC following nephrectomy. 4. the treatment of progressive, well-differentiated pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET) in patients with unrespectable locally advanced or metastatic disease.

Sunitix's brand name is Sutent® by Pfizer. Sunitix is a generic is a kinase inhibitor from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.

