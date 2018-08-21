Business

Realty Partners Introduces Real Estate Industry’s first Mercedes-Benz® Car Bonus Program

Comment(0)

Realty Partners LLC, The Agent Owned Company™, announced today the real estate industry’s first car bonus program.
The incentive rewards current associates who reach the company’s Executive rank with a monthly car bonus allowance towards any model white, Realty Partners branded Mercedes-Benz® vehicle. To qualify for the Mercedes-Benz® Car Bonus Program, an associate personally refers 5 agents, those who then refer 2 agents each to the company.
Thomas Heimann, Founder and CEO of Realty Partners states, “As we are continuing our rapid expansion, we wanted to create a unique incentive program to reward those associates who are most responsible for the growth of our business, and what could be a better and more exciting incentive for REALTOR® associate than to drive a Mercedes-Benz®, arguably the finest automobile on the road”.

Related Articles
Business

Global Green Tea Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 5.3% post 2023

Market Definition: Tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, next only to water for enjoyment and health. In general, green tea has been found to be superior to black tea in terms of health benefits. Green tea is made from camellia sinensis leaves that have undergone minimal oxidation during processes. […]
Business

Romania Packaging Industry Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2023

Description : The overarching trend of all packaging industries is a clear tendency towards Western standards away from the low-priced options mostly prevalent in Eastern Europe. Innovation in packaging in Western EU countries had a strong impact on Romanian packaging too. The main trends towards smaller, lighter and customised shaped packaging were followed by manufacturers […]
Business

Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2021

Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market by Sub-System (FMS, FCS, HMS, Navigation, CNS, and Electrical and Emergency Systems), by Platform (Fixed-wing Aircraft and Rotary-wing Aircraft) by Fit (Line-Fit and Retrofit), and by Region – Forecast To 2021 Market Synopsis of Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market: The Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is expected […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *