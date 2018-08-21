Tech

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market – Emerging Nations around the World to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Comment(0)

As per recent studies, mobile satellite services require high initial investment, which has rendered the market moderately competitive. The prominent companies in the market primarily compete on the basis of performance, product quality and features, technology, and innovation. Besides this, several vendors around the world are deploying solutions either independently or alongside channel partners intending to consolidate larger share in the global mobile satellite services market.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-satellite-services-mss-market.html

To sustain growth amidst intensifying competition, the market players are keen on pacing up with emerging technologies to keep their product lines up-to-date. According to a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, and ViaSat Inc. are among the key players operating in the global mobile satellite services market.

In 2017, the global mobile satellite services market was valued at US$3942.3 mn. Rising at a healthy 7.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the global market is likely to reach US$6955.3 mn by the end of 2025. Holding nearly 66.2% of the market based on service type, the data segment emerged dominant in 2016. Its dominance is expected to remain sealed through the aforementioned forecast period. In terms of end-use industry, the market will witnessed the military and defense segment emerge at the fore in 2016. Regionally, North America accounted for the dominant share of 34.7% in the global mobile satellite services market in 2016. However, during the course of the forecast period South America is likely to show the fastest CAGR. Besides this, promising growth is expected in Asia Pacific, as countries such as Australia, Japan, and China exhibit high demand for mobile satellite services.

These days it is just a matter of time before a newly evolved technology translates into an ongoing trend. For instance, bring your own device practices are adopted globally. However, for its successful implementation, it requires support from a strong communication channel, which is fulfilled by mobile satellite services. Similar technological advancements have chalked the convergence of terrestrial mobile phones and satellites, which experts have identified one of the primary factors enabling growth in the global mobile satellite services market. Given the scenario, starting from the Internet of Things, autonomous driving, and public safety to augmented reality in video games, TMR sees enormous potential on cards for convergence of wireless and satellite industries. Spurred by these factors, the global mobile satellite services market will report a positive growth trajectory in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11570

With companies increasingly spending in R&D operations the market will witness a spurt of fresh opportunities in the coming years. Furthermore, companies are investing in setting up facilities to analyse and develop novel technologies. Such efforts are likely to give impetus to the global mobile satellite services market in the coming years. In addition, the allocation of additional bandwidth for MS and, integration of MSS into IoT applications are likely to bolster the market’s prospects for growth. On the downside, stringent regulations implemented by government on satcom industry, especially in emerging nations will create challenges for the mobile satellite services market. Also, competition from VSAT mobile technologies and congestion of frequency bands will pose threat to the market players.

Related Articles
Tech

GlassWire 2.0 launches today!

editor

What’s new with GlassWire 2.0? Earlier this year you may have received a survey request from us asking what you wanted from GlassWire. We went through your survey and tried to implement as many as your requests as possible, and we hope we’ve accomplished that with GlassWire 2.0. High DPI Support – One of the […]
Tech

Expand Unified Communications & CTI Suite ProCall Enterprise Smartly

editor

Starnberg, 24/5/2018 ProCall Analytics, ixi-UMS and MetaDirectory – with these software products, estos offers meaningful expansions to its unified communications & CTI suite ProCall Enterprise. Partners of the Starnberg-based manufacturer can therefore offer their customers significant added value, while end users benefit from the additional functions: The evaluation of the communication data with ProCall Analytics […]
Tech

E-Zaluzijas Is Offering the Best Blinds on the Market

editor

24 April 2018 – E-Zaluzijas is offering the largest and most comprehensive collection of blinds that is designed to satisfy even the most refined needs and requirements in no time at all. One way or the other, seeing how summer is nearly upon us, more and more households are thinking about equipping their homes with […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *