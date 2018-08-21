Tech

Microservices Architecture

Comment(0)

There’s hardly a tech entrepreneur who has never heard of microservices, an emerging style of application development. However, with all the tech disruption, most concepts don’t go beyond a buzzword. So microservices architecture can ring as yet another overhyped idea to most of us. Okay, Netflix, Amazon, eBay have migrated to microservices. So what? What with all the complexity of the MSA? What on earth can beat the good old monolith?

Life can. Business environment is all about disruption and digitization, smarter business models, faster way to market, a battle of UX’s, cloud-native & serverless all, ambient computing, and information security. New business reality asks for more flexible, resilient, fault-tolerant, device-agnostic solutions, where complexity is an intrinsic hallmark of a system excellence.

More about containerization

Related Articles
Tech

Weatherproof Camera Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Weatherproof camera can be used to detect motion and generate alarms and thereby, more effective monitoring can be achieved. It supports security surveillance at home or offices at challenging environments. Weatherproof surveillance cameras is used to capture excellent footage, similar to that of high-quality indoor surveillance camera. These camera are resistant to water […]
Tech

Canon India Announces Entry into the Wireless Laser Presenters Domain

editor

India, May 03, 2017: Canon India Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading Digital Imaging Company, stepped into a new domain with the launch of a range of wireless Laser Presenters. The firm launched four models of wireless laser presenters, including PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R and PR10-G. Ergonomically designed to be portable and lightweight, these newly launched series of […]
Tech

Performance Analytics Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights The increasing need to meet deadlines, high demand for cost-effective analytical solutions, increasing need by enterprises to improve quality and reduction of time to create strategies are the reasons boosting the growth of the performance analytics market. Various firms such as Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) are investing to introduce performance analytics […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *