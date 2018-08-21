Tech

Manage Your Digital Assets Effectively with SeePlus

Comment(0)

ACD Systems presents a solution that helps you take back control over your digital workflow by automating the repetitive tasks involved with indexing and keeping track of large numbers of files and folders. The need to work with increasingly large data sets has made it necessary to implement a way to manage your digital assets effectively, and that means having a central platform for working with everything. SeePlus provides everything you need to organize, manage and preserve any number of digital assets by managing document lifecycles, organizing and editing files and, above all, keeping your business data properly protected.

SeePlus offers a streamlined digital asset management system that’s built to align with the unique operational goals and priorities of your organization. Going far beyond the simplicity of the Windows File Explorer and manual processes alone, it allows you to assign visual tags to files, color labels, hierarchical keywords and more, regardless of where your files are physically stored. In fact, SeePlus offers native integration with Dropbox and OneDrive so you can keep your work safely backed up in the cloud. Other features include strategic searching, archiving of previous document versions and much more. SeePlus also offers best-in-class photo editing tools for photographers.

If you’re looking for professional asset management software combined with quick and easy viewing of all your files and integrated image-editing features, then SeePlus provides everything you need conveniently wrapped up into one program and one familiar user interface. If you’re ready to get started, enjoy your free trial today at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/seeplus

Related Articles
Tech

Huawei E5787 VS ATT Unite Explore AC815S

LTE is becoming mainstream of the LTE evolvement. More and more people are considering upgrading their LTE gadgets to LTE advanced or LTE-A Pro. Huawei E5787 and Netgear Aircard 815s are two hot LTE-A mobile hotspots. If you want to buy one from the two 4G LTE router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html), you May ask: what’s the différence entre […]
Tech

Data Center Security Market Trends, Growth, Segment Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The global data center security market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for data center security across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications […]
Tech

Internet Radio Market 2018 Global Segments, Top Key Players, Regional Analysis, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario: The Internet Radio Market can be segmented on the basis of software media player, audio format and device support. By software media player segment it includes iTunes, windows media player, winamp, spider player and others. Windows media player offers users with media guide to select latest movies, music, videos, games and radio. It […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *