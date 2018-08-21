Environment

Load Break Switch Market Size, Industry share, Application, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

The global load break switch market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2017, and the market is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Load break switches are devices that are designed to enable transmission or stoppage of specific types of current. This enables safe operations of the power system and protects the grid from blackouts.

Global Load Break Switch Market is projected to witness 5.25% CAGR during the forecast period.

As per MRFR study, the Asia Pacific region will dominate the load break switch market as the region is witnessing rapid power generation project implementations. With countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, investing in major power generation and grid upgrade plans, the region is expected to command a major share of the market. In addition to this, aging grid infrastructure in countries, such as the U.K, Germany, and France, is expected to drive the market growth in the Europe region.

 

Leading Key Players:-

  • ABB
  • Eaton
  • Schneider
  • GE
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Fuji Electric
  • Powell Electric
  • Ensto

 

Market Segmentation:-

Based on installation type, it is projected that the outdoor segment is expected to command a larger share of the market, owing to its increased implementation in commercial and utility projects. The residential sector is, moreover, witnessing a gradual growth, owing to multiple distributed grid and smart grid projects in the European and North American region. Load break switches are now manufactured with flexible mounting and installation options, which is further expected to boost the market. Based on region, the market was formerly dominated by North America and Europe as these regions had increased emphasis on safety and providing grid connectivity to the remote locations.

 

Global Load Break Switch Market Regional Analysis:-

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for global load break switches. With major power generation projects and grid upgrade projects being implemented in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, the market is projected to grow rapidly in the region. With remote grid access being another major agenda in these countries, remote power generations projects also contribute to the growth of the load break switch markets. The market is expected to witness a huge opportunity through the digitization of the utility sector. The Europe region is expected to command the second largest market share with major countries in the region focusing on grid upgrade projects.

 

Major Points From TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

 

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

 

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

 

 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued……..

 

