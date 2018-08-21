Large Diameter Plastic Coated Straight Seam Welded Pipe

Compared with traditional plastic drain pipes and steel drain pipes, large-diameter plastic coated longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe have a qualitative leap. The adhesion of the coating reaches 60KG per square centimeter, which guarantees the long-term protection of the steel pipe, solves the problem of rust and corrosion of the traditional steel pipe, and the problem of water pollution. We all know that water is the source of life, which is good for health. Still very important. Because the inner wall of the coating is smooth, the water flux is also increased by 30%, which increases the amount of water supplied and solves the problem of insufficient water in daily life. At the same time, it also solves the problem that the traditional plastic pipe is easy to aging and easily breaks, so that the maintenance cost of the pipe after the pipe is further reduced is greatly reduced.

In fact, as a plastic coated steel pipe inside and outside the water supply, its role is not limited to the function of water supply, because the superior performance of the pipeline can also be used in the field of cable protection, fire protection pipes, etc., and they all play a good value, but the specific choice Which kind of plastic coated steel pipe, we still need to clear the use when purchasing, after all, these pipes are still slightly different in details.

Large-diameter plastic coated pipes are mainly used in the fields of water supply and drainage, fire sprinkler, industrial circulating water, internal and external anticorrosion, deionized pure water, electro-optical cable protective sleeves, etc., the industries involved, civil, construction, industry, chemical, electric power, petroleum In the industries of medicine, ocean, highway, subway tunnel, natural gas, ship, agriculture, coal mine, etc., the company’s product performance, technical indicators and appearance have reached the domestic excellent level, and can be systematically equipped according to customer needs. What are the specific requirements of the plastic coated composite pipe for the technology, and what is the importance of doing it according to the requirements, is the topic we are studying, so the following content is for everyone to explain this content in detail.

2PE/3PE anti-corrosion 2PE/3PE anti-corrosion structure: electrostatic spraying epoxy on the surface of steel pipe and laterally wrapping adhesive, laterally wrapping polyethylene anti-corrosion layer, combining the excellent performance of the three, thus significantly improving the overall quality of anti-corrosion pipeline . It has chemical resistance, cathodic disbonding resistance and mechanical damage resistance. Epoxy coal bitumen anti-corrosion Epoxy coal bitumen anti-corrosion structure: Anti-corrosion coating made of epoxy resin coal tar pitch filler is coated with glass cloth as a coating on the surface of steel pipe to form anti-corrosion layer, which is often used for anti-corrosion of outer wall of pipe. The thickness is generally 0.5 to 1.0 mm.

Epoxy sintering end anti-corrosion FBE/2FBE service life: 40-year to 50 high-density polyethylene jacket anti-corrosion high-density polyethylene jacket anti-corrosion structure: high-density polyethylene material wrapped on the outer surface of steel pipe, with high mechanical strength And excellent corrosion resistance, can protect the steel pipe from damage caused by external factors during transportation, installation and use. The utility model has the advantages of high strength, high elongation, low temperature brittleness, small expansion coefficient, corrosion resistance, wear resistance and small fluid resistance of the plastic pipe, and belongs to a novel water supply and drainage and anti-corrosion green. Large-diameter pipes have been adopted more and more widely by various domestic industries.

Large diameter plastic coated tube

The inner and outer plastic coated composite steel pipe is a steel-plastic composite pipe which is made of welded steel pipe as the base material and adopts the double pre-treatment of blasting chemical, preheating, internal and external coating, solidification and post-treatment. It has excellent comprehensive performance, strong corrosion resistance and mechanical properties, good chemical resistance and water resistance, and has the functions of drag reduction, anti-corrosion, anti-pressure and antibacterial. It is generally not restricted by the transport medium, and the plastic coated layer has a strong binding force with steel. Coating material: Epoxy resin (EP) is suitable for working environment below 80 °C. The steel tube coating has high adhesion, high hardness, good impact resistance and good chemical resistance.

In fact, seamless steel pipe has more advantages, because it is more useful. It is mainly suitable in a relatively humid environment, and is also suitable for burying, has low temperature resistance, and has high temperature resistance. The plastic coated steel pipe has a strong ability to resist interference. This is a kind of cable casing, which has a shielding effect if the signal of the rest is interfered.