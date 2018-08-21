Business

Industrial Starches Market by Source, Livestock Application, and Region – 2023 |Market Research Future

Comment(0)

Market Overview:

Industrial starches is transformed into sugars, by malting, and fermented to yield ethanol to manufacture biofuel, whisky and beer. It is treated to yield different by products which are used in various food processes. Industrial starch when dissolved in warm water, has various application such as thickeners, adhesive, emulsifiers, and others. Moreover industrial starches are highly used as an adhesive in paper, packaging material manufacturing, processed food which included snacks, baked food, condiments and others.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2060

It is extracted and refined from seeds, roots and tubers, by using various process such as wet grinding, washing, sieving and drying. There is rise in demand for adhesive from the packaging industry as e-commerce industry is growing in recent years, higher demand for convenience food as fast food chains are growing, are major driving forces for industrial starches market. Globally the market for industrial starches is estimated to grow at the rate of about 4% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The Leading Market Players in the global industrial starches market primarily are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.),  and Roquette Frères (France)

Regional Analysis

The global industrial starches market is in the entire world; to name few regions where this market exist are North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific.  Among these North America has the major market share followed by APAC. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years owing to increasing consumption of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners. North America dominated the industrial starches market and is projected to reach a volume of 43.92 MMT in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.93% from 2016 to 2022. Due to the lower raw materials & production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations Asia-Pacific region is in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries in European and North American region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-starches-market-2060

 

Asia – Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Thailand
  • Japan

Row

  • Latin America
  • Africa
  • Middle-East

Related Articles
Business

2015-2023 World Flexible Bag Sodium Chloride Injection Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global Flexible Bag Sodium Chloride Injection Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Flexible Bag Sodium Chloride Injection market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market […]
Business

Global Mini Washing Machine Market Trends,Status and Outlook 2013-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Mini Washing Machine Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Mini Washing Machine market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]
Business

Global Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Research Report 2018 – Segmented by Types, Geography, Trends and Projection 2023

editor

The Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market 2018 inspects the execution of the Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices advertise, encasing a top to bottom judgment of the Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices showcase state and the aggressive scene comprehensively. This report breaks down the capability of Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices market in the present and in addition the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *