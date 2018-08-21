Ibrutix(IMBRUVICA)is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with: 1. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) ,Chronic lymphocytic leukemia,Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM),Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and Chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. Ibrutix’s brand name is IMBRUVICA®by Janssen. Ibrutix is a generic oncologic prescription medicine from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. imbruvica generic
Related Articles
Blood Coagulation Factor Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025
The capability of our body cells to cease blood loss following a vascular injury by forming blood clot is vital to sustain health. Coagulation or clotting is the process of converting the liquid blood into a gel like clot to cease bleeding. A number of coagulation or clotting factors are involved in the route that […]
SHARP launches the world’s first Air Purifier with a built-in mosquito catcher
New Delhi, September 2017: SHARP, Indian market leader in innovative air purification devices, recently announced the launch of the world’s first air purifier with mosquito catcher. FP-FM40E is a unique, hyper-efficient air purifier that combines Sharp’s exclusive patented Plasmacluster ion technology and non-toxic mosquito-catching mechanism to eliminate both micro and macroscopic pollutants present in indoor […]
Health n Us, Nutrition Institute and Nutrition experts come together to build a Responsible Nutrition Platform
Pune, June 27th 2018: Nutrition industry Experts and premier institutions on nutrition came together to discuss the critical and urgent need to increase awareness, education and effective self-regulation among all nutrition stakeholders. Health n’ Us – A venture of Nutressent under close association of the experts launched Responsible Nutrition Platform that would enable the critical […]