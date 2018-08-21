Business

Hemophilia Management Market is estimated to grow slowly over the next five years

In the year 2018, Global Hemophilia Management was valued at USD 5.35 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 5.8 Billion with pace of 1.62% CAGR. Hemophilia is a complexity which does not allow blood from clotting. This may result in loss blood in huge amount if any accidental injuries occurred. It is a fatal genetic disorder which needs proper medical professional attention. This disorder occurs mostly in males. Hemophilia classified into 3 types mild, moderate and severe. 80% of the patients suffer from severe Hemophilia. It is estimated that 1 in 5000 males have this condition when born every year. It is estimated that over 400,000 people of world population suffer from Hemophilia and 75% of tem does not receive or seek medical attention.
Hemophilia disorder further segmented into Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B.

Increasing risk of the disease and demand for the treatment are predicted to drive the market.
Factors affecting market growth:
• Increasing risk of Hemophilia. (+)
• Technological advancements in the specific medical field. (+)
• Funding inflows for the purpose of research and development. (+)
• Advancements in gene therapy and sophisticated drug approval processes. (+)
• Unavailability of medications and awareness towards the diseases. (-)

North America holds the major share of Global Hemophilia Management

Market Segmentation
The Global Hemophilia Management is geographically segmented into
• North America.
• Europe.
• Asia Pacific.
• Latin America.
• Middle East and Africa.

North America holds the major share of the Global Hemophilia Market owing to support from government and increased patients interest for treatment. Europe region is trailing right behind North America in the list region in terms of market share. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be growing faster with greater CAGR due to increasing population and increasing expenditure on healthcare. Also Latin America gives an opportunity for the market growth because of support from governments as well as interest of major players towards evolving economies.

Key players:
Key players competing actively in the Global Hemophilia Management include Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Grifols International SA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer Pharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., and Biogen.

