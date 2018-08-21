Tech

Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market to Witness an Astounding 87% Growth

(ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a leading global market research firm, released a report on the Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the market will expand at an astounding 87% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and exceed a market size of USD 3,314.6 Mn by 2023.

Blockchain, which typically acts as a distributed ledger and records in a series of blocks, is seeing increased adoption across various industry verticals globally, and the situation is no different in the global supply chain market as well. According to Netscribes, an increasing need for supply chain transparency and rising demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions are expected to drive the adoption of Blockchain technology, allowing the tracking and management of shipments in a secure manner.

However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the potential threat to personal data and high diagnostic costs for Blockchain technologies. The potential risk of hardware or software failure, as well as lack of awareness and higher cost of investments for Blockchain can restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Key highlights of this report:
• Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global blockchain in supply chain market
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data based on industries involved in the global Blockchain in supply chain Market (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and others)
• Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global Blockchain in supply chain market
• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for Blockchain technologies in the supply chain market across the globe, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market report

