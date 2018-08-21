Energy drink ‘1947 from SipWise Beverages, a smart beverage company

Do you constantly worry about the caffeine intake in your energy drinks given that it’s so harmful to your health? Here’s a solution for you. To address the problem of too much caffeine, the Gujarat based company called ‘Sipwise Beverages’ has introduced a healthier energy drink ‘1947’. Harish Mohan and his team took up the challenge of limiting the caffeine amounts and reduced it the quantity to 30mg per bottle (250 ml) as compared to 50 mg and above in many energy drinks in the market. The caffeine in 1947 is also healthier as it is extracted from tea and has the proprietary fibre called Inulin. Inulin is a probiotic that helps the body to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria. It breaks the stereotype of unpalatable energy drink, by offering a pacifying taste of green apple and lime. Price 99Rs (250 ml). Its currently available in Big Basket, Grofers, Metro, Star Bazaar, Big Bazaar and Nature’s Basket in cities- Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, and Pune
Related Articles
Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2019
According to the research report, the global self-care medical devices market was valued at US$10.5 bn in 2012 and is expected to reach US$16.8 bn by 2019 at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2013 and 2019. Speedy advancements in self-care medical devices such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and heart rate meters […]
India CRO Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023
Market Synopsis of India CRO Market: Market Scenario: A contract research organization (CRO) provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries for specific services on a contract basis. The services may be clinical research, product development such as drug development or process development such as bio analytical assay development. A CRO may also […]
Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025
Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) are some of the reproductive hormones which are quantitatively detected using the tools of fertility along with pregnancy rapid test kits. In males, the detection of the sperm count can be done with the use of fertility rapid test kits. In females, […]