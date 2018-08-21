Business

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Segmentation

Comment(0)

A new report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” pegs the value of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market at US$834.0 mn in 2012. According to the study conducted, the market, by 2019, will reach US$1,039.8 million. If the figures hold true, the global carboxymethyl market will exhibit a positive CAGR of 3.2% between 2013 and 2019.

 

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carboxymethyl-cellulose-industry.html

 

The increasing demand for low-fat and gluten-free frozen desserts is driving the market for carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). Carboxymethyl cellulose helps in reducing fat content in food. Due its low cost and superior performance characteristics, carboxymethyl cellulose is preferred over other hydrocolloids in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, with rising oil exploration worldwide, the demand for carboxymethyl is poised to grow substantially in the near future.

 

In the food and beverages industry, CMC finds extensive use as a rheology controller, stabilizer, water binder, and thickener. In the oil drilling fluids sector, CMC is used as a rheology controller and viscosifier. The application of CMC is, however, not limited to the aforementioned industries. In the recent past, CMC has witnessed increasing demand from the personal care products sector. It is also used in iron ore and mining activities. With such diverse applications, the demand for CMC is anticipated to escalate by several manifolds during the report’s forecast period.

 

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2400

 

Despite witnessing robust growth, stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. FDA governing the use of CMC will restrain the market. The availability of eco-friendly substitutes will also hamper its growth trajectory to an extent.Among the end users of CMC, the food and beverages industry contributed the highest share of revenue generated by the global CMC market in 2012. The oil drilling fluids industry accounted for 22.3% of the total demand for CMC in 2012 and emerged as the second largest segment. The demand for CMC from the personal care segment is also expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

 

About Us

 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

 

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

 

Contact

 

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Related Articles
Business

Automotive Robotics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2018 To 2022

Automotive Robotics Market 2018 Automotive Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Robotics Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022 Global Automotive Robotics […]
Business

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2023

The Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market is segmented by Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region. Various Types of flexible are available in the market such as urethane modified, rubber modified, dimer acid, and others. The urethane modified epoxy resins segment is leading the market due to its high flexibility, good tensile strength, and chemical resistance. […]
Business

Aluminum Market Chemical Industry Research Report estimated to reach USD 221,132.84 million expanding at a CAGR of 6.48% by the end of 2023

Aluminum Market: Industry Overview: Global Aluminum Market is estimated to reach USD 221,132.84 million by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for the product from the transportation sector. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as transportation and construction, recovery of housing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *