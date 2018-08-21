Business

Body Sensor Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Body Sensor Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Body Sensor Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Body Sensor.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Body Sensor Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Body Sensor Market are Apple Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated and STMicroelectronics NV. According to report the global body sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Body sensors are electronic wireless computing devices, which can be wore on the body or installed inside the body. The body sensor can also be carried on clothes and bags. Growing preference towards smart, small and cheap sensors, healthcare industry has highest growing benefit of body sensor, and persistent research and development in the fields of the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and Man-to-Machine (M2M) are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global body sensor market. Moreover, privacy and security issues, regulatory issues, and high cost of the products are the key factors restraining this market. Increasing number of device and growing number of application are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global body sensor market covers segments such as, product type, placement type and application. On the basis of product type the global body sensor market is categorized into ECG sensor, visual sensor, EEG sensor, respiration sensor and temperature sensor. On the basis of placement type the global body sensor market is categorized into wearable and implantable. On the basis of application the global body sensor market is categorized into defense, healthcare, sports body and man-machine interface.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.  The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global body sensor market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated and STMicroelectronics NV.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global body sensor market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of body sensor market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the body sensor market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the body sensor market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

