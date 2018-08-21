Uncategorized

Autonomous Driving: Optical Data Network Enhances Safety

Comment(0)

KDPOF – leading supplier for gigabit transceivers over POF (Plastic Optical Fiber) – provides their optical network technology in order to enhance safety for autonomous driving. “For safety-related functions such as the data network backbone, autonomous driving requires redundant systems in order to increase safety and avoid the autonomous car locking up if one of the systems is disabled in some way,” explained Ruben Perez de Aranda, CTO and Co-founder of KDPOF. Reliability analysis shows that a technology redundancy like optical and copper cabling provides the highest reliability. Consequently, more and more OEMs are now considering Plastic Optical Fiber. KDPOF will demonstrate the seamless and EMC-compliant network integration with POF at the AESIN (Automotive Electronics Innovation) Conference on October 2, 2018 in Solihull, UK, and at the IEEE-SA Ethernet & IP @ Automotive Technology Day on October 9-10, 2018 in London, UK.

EMC Lessons Learned on Gigabit Ethernet Implementation for ADAS & AV

In his presentation “EMC Lessons Learned on Gigabit Ethernet Implementation for ADAS & AV” at the AESIN Conference on October 2, 2018 at 16:30, Ruben Perez de Aranda will describe the lessons learned in the iterative design process with the final goal of bringing into the market a mass-produced automotive Gigabit Ethernet PHY integrated in an ECU and meeting the most stringent EMC specifications. “This grows more important as in-car network speeds increase to accommodate the demands of driverless systems,” he added. “Higher speeds are achieved by wider use of the electromagnetic spectrum.” This situation makes the underlying communication system implementation less immune to radiated and conducted noise. It also forces OEMs to impose more and more stringent emissions limits on the electronic components, limits that are often already tighter than the demands imposed by international standards. POF is ideal for the new architectures since it provides natural galvanic isolation between communicating modules and a radiation-free harness.

With the first automotive Gigabit Ethernet POF (GEPOF) transceiver KD1053, KDPOF provides high connectivity with a flexible digital host interface, low latency, low jitter, and low linking time. The transceiver complies with the standard amendment IEEE Std 802.3bv™ and thus fully meets the requirements of carmakers.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Carnauba Wax Market by Size, Market Growth, Applications Projection to 2023

This Report covers the Major Key Players information examination on Carnauba Wax market that incorporates Marketing income, net rate, benefit, and dissemination showcase and so on, a focused research that will find out about market contenders. This research report covers all the significant areas and nations around the world, that will think about territorial development […]
Uncategorized

Discover the Residential Proxy from ProxyVoxy.com

25 July 2018 — ProxyVoxy.com proposes proxy providers with more than 25 million IPs with easy to access and connect with their network. IP changes on every 10th minute totally automatically. They provide dedicated HTTP proxies with really competitive rates. For all those who would want very fast USA based proxies, ProxyVoxy.com is definitely the […]
Uncategorized

Bespoke House Removal Options from Moversint

Movers International is a specialist house removals company that specialises in transporting people’s life’s belongings across the Channel and into Europe. Whether that’s house removals to Spain, France, Portugal, Germany – or a whole range of other destinations – Movers International are one of the best companies for the job. Accredited removals When you’re looking […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *