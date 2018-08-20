Health and Wellness

The Hospice of the Calumet Area Helps Families of Individuals with Life-Limiting Illness

Comment(0)

Families and loved ones of patients with life-limiting illnesses receive emotional support through The Hospice of the Calumet Area’s bereavement and stress and anxiety management programs.

[MUNSTER, 08/20/2018] — The Hospice of the Calumet Area provides family-centric hospice care, focusing not only on the emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of the patient, but also on supporting their loved ones throughout the experience. The non-profit organization ensures that family members receive emotional, social, and spiritual support to ease their heartache.

Extensive Bereavement Program for Family Members

The bereavement program of the Hospice of the Calumet Area gives grieving family members the support they need to assist in the healing process. The hospice’s program includes educational materials on grief and bereavement, telephone support, monthly mailings, and referrals to community services.

“Healing Hearts,” the hospice’s grief support program, is open for children and teenagers, too. The Hospice of the Calumet Area helps children and teenagers process their emotions. The programs provide the participants with a safe and comfortable environment to share their experience and connect with other young people who have gone through similar events.

Counseling and Assistance from Social Workers

The Hospice of the Calumet Area employs social workers as part of its team of professionals. They help facilitate family discussions to address concerns or fears and assist in planning for future needs. The social workers may also provide the family assistance with funeral planning.

The organization’s social workers help adults, teenagers, and children to manage their stress, anxiety, or grief. Moreover, they provide family members with necessary social support, through the hospice or community, to cope with their loved one’s death.

About Hospice of the Calumet Area

The Hospice of the Calumet Area is a trusted hospice care provider in Illinois, with almost 40 years of experience in the industry. The Medicare-certified, non-profit organization offers personal care and homemaking assistance to patients with life-limiting illnesses. It is a proud member of the Hospice-Veteran Partnership and works closely with clinics and hospitals affiliated with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

For more information or inquiries, please visit http://www.hospicecalumet.org/.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Implant Abutment Market Share, Regional Analysis, Growth Prospect and Forecast Report till 2022

The global Implant Abutment Market is estimated to rise at a considerable growth in the near future, the reason being rise in the applications and widening up of scope across the globe. Implant Abutment is a device that is employed to affix a crown, join, eliminate denture in case of the implant fixtures. It comprises of […]
Health and Wellness

Cancer API Market 2018 | Value/Supply Chain Analysis and Porter’s Five Force Analysis – Forecast Model up to 2023

Latest Report with Tilted “Cancer API Market” is added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com. By Tinib, Ponatinib, Brigatinib. Covered all the Regions and Segments and Sub Segments with Top Manufacturers. The Cancer API Market globally has been developing at an exponentially rapid pace due to factors such as clinical value and efficacy. The market is expected to develop […]
Health and Wellness

Perceiving Solutions for Healthcare Agencies through Our Homecare Software

With our easy to use home healthcare software and reliable top notch support, we Formdox are the best possibility for agencies to grow. We are providing robust solutions with our software that allows our clients to streamline their everyday management tasks and help those optimizing internal processes by saving abundant resources in time and money. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *