“The Day A Libra Killed Gemini” is an Amazing Book Written by Lichelle Brown

“The Day a Libra Killed Gemini: Love Seeks to Resolve. Hate Seeks to Divide and Keep Divided” is a book that can help you attain some level of peace when you find yourself loving someone who does not feel the same about you or someone who is wrongfully punishing you.
“The Day a Libra Killed Gemini: Love Seeks to Resolve. Hate Seeks to Divide and Keep Divided” is about a Gemini being in love with a Libra who may not necessarily feel the same. Something unexplained happens between Libra and Gemini when Libra decides to take on the role of a Punisher (refusing to let go of that position), and as a result sends Gemini into a whirlwind of sadness, confusion, extreme pain, and emotional trauma.
Most times, you have to stop fighting for someone who doesn’t love you. You have to move on and stop hurting yourself over a love that will never work. Have some dignity and cut off this emotional dictatorship at its roots. Be brave and say, “I’m leaving you because I love myself”
We all know that it isn’t easy. We’re aware that the brain has no restart button, emergency exit, or even a window you could open to let the fresh breeze in and air out your sorrows. The brain is stubborn, methodical and persistent. It fights to cling to emotional memories, because those are the ones that leave such a huge mark on your identity.
They say that loving someone without them loving you back is like trying to light a candle with an unlit match. And we don’t really know why we do it, why we insist on worshipping someone who doesn’t love us. We persist and resist, thinking distorted thoughts like, “if I tell him this, he might…” or “if I change this, it’s possible that…” as if this would achieve anything.
However, love isn’t a vending machine. You can’t put in a coin, press a button, and get the thing you wanted. Sometimes, there’s no other remedy than to take the plunge, forget all your false hopes, and stop killing yourself over someone who’s gone in a different direction with other people. The pain and various highs and lows Lichelle Brown writes about in “The Day A Libra Killed Gemini” will bring about healing and restoration for you in your situation.
“The Day A Libra Killed Gemini” is a book that will help you to stop fighting for someone who doesn’t love you. Also included with this book is a free bonus to ‘Becoming the Real Life Sleeping Beauty’ to help you find out if the one you love, loves you back.
For more information, please visit: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=PxhqDwAAQBAJ

