Tech

Superior Water Conditioners Offers Custom Water Treatment Solutions for Industrial Businesses

Comment(0)

Industrial clients can make sure their facilities remain sanitary and free of rust or corrosion using the magnetic water treatment solutions from Super Water Conditioners.

[FORT WAYNE, 08/20/2018] — Superior Water Conditioners provides customized water treatment solutions for industrial facilities throughout the US. The company understands the unique water needs of industrial businesses. It implements customized magnetic water treatment systems to ensure clients’ specific concerns are addressed.

Applications and Benefits of Water Treatment Systems

Superior Water Conditioners’ magnetic water conditioners remove water scaling, prevents further scale formation, reduces white rust, and helps control corrosion. Its treatment systems have a wide range of applications in industrial facilities. The company’s Superior Water Conditioner® is designed to fit industrial operations of all sizes for seamless integration and application.

Clients can install the treatment solutions on the following:

• Cooling towers
• Boilers and chillers
• Heat exchangers
• Industrial HVAC
• Evaporative condensers
• Annealing furnaces
• Reverse osmosis systems
• Injection molding machines

Removing water scale and preventing further scaling helps optimize both heating and cooling systems, as well as reduces the amount of energy necessary for the process. This, in turn, improves a facility’s output and cuts its operational costs.

How the Superior Water Conditioner® Works

The company’s proprietary magnetic water treatment system reduces scale and corrosion without using any harmful chemicals, making it safe for the environment. It ensures the water remains pure and can be legally discharged in sanitary sewers.

The system uses several alternating, reversing-polarity, and permanent magnetic fields to temporarily change the ionic charge identity of scale-forming calcium and magnesium in water. This causes the molecules to repel each other and form aragonite — a suspension — rather than solidifying into calcite, allowing it to be flushed out. Moreover, the thin film of aragonite that is left on plumbing systems helps prevent corrosion.

About Superior Water Conditioners

Superior Water Conditioners has over 50 years of professional experience in installing water treatment systems and implementing magnetic water conditioning solutions. The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company has successfully installed more than 400,000 treatment systems and serves both domestic and international clients. Residential, commercial, and industrial clients benefit from the company’s non-chemical water conditioners.

For more information or inquiries, please visit https://www.superiorwaterconditioners.com/.

Related Articles
Tech

Data Center Infrastructure Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights: The growing requirement of data centers by the companies has boosted the growth of data center infrastructure in the market. The data center infrastructure are required to enhance the agility and provide services that drive maximum value, revenue growth, improve process efficiency and others. The companies are providing service of data center infrastructure […]
Tech

Air Management System (AMS) Market Development Strategy and Future Prospects 2022

Market Synopsis: Air Management System (AMS) is referred to as a process that ensures the safety, convenient and euphoric journey. Another important part of AMS, found in different type’s aircraft type such as military, commercial, and private is a machine that works on a combination of electric and air pressurized system. The machine is also […]
Tech

Huawei E5788 LTE Cat.16 MiFi Released

editor

The fastest mobile LTE hotspot in Europe has long been the Netgear AC810, now Huawei has taken the lead with the new pocket WiFi E5788. The Huawei E5788 offers LTE Category 16, so speeds up to 1 gigabit per second download and up to 100 Mbps upload. In addition, the mobile Wi-Fi hotspot offers a touch screen and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *