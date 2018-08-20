Tech

STT GDC INDIA DATA CENTRE WINS AWARD FOR DESIGN MANAGEMENT

Comment(0)

UBS Forums announced the winners for the 5th edition of Data Centre Summit & Awards held in Bengaluru, India on 8th June 2018.

STT GDC India’s Delhi DC3 was judged winner for Design Management (Infrastructure Management) for demonstrating a truly innovative approach to a new data centre design led by a dynamic team while meeting safety, civil, electrical and instrumentation specifications for data centre design and build.

As India’s leading award-winning data centre operator, with more than 30% revenue market share we manage the largest Pan-Indian data centre floor area and IT load, via our 15 carrier-neutral facilities with carrier-dense interconnections across eight key cities.

Renowned for our adherence to best standards, rated power rack options, and global standards on security and compliance our solutions are tailored for a diverse range of colocation requirements.

This defining accolade recognizes our genuine invention, service excellence, the continuing commitment towards the evolution of the data centre sector in India.

Related Articles
Tech

Advanced Process Control Market Trends Research and Projections 2018-2023

Market Highlights: Today, various industries especially petrochemicals, pharmaceutical and oil & gas for optimizing operational techniques. Deployment of advanced process control system is done by business for more profitability and enhances operational processes. In process industries, advanced processes stabilize big process dead time, control loops and process interactions. With new labor safety & security norms […]
Tech

Broadnet’s Bulk SMS Solutions Are A Great Way To Send SMS To Your Worldwide Target Audience

editor

BroadNet is one of the Best Bulk SMS Solution to send SMS to your worldwide Target Audience. Visit our website to get more information about Bulk SMS Services Beirut, 24 May: Broadnet Technologies– a leading bulk SMS marketing and telecommunication services company – is offering standalone variety of affordable SMS solutions to worldwide target audience. […]
Tech

EmailBot

Email Bot is an automated Email Sending platform driven by Artificial intelligence to help you make maximum out of Email Marketing. Email Bot is among the most trusted Email Sending platform where we have integrated automation with artificial intelligence to ensure that our user doesn’t lose out on any opportunity while sending the emails. Email […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *