Business

Solar plus Specialized solar panel module detergent in Korea

Comment(0)

Improve solar efficiency and maintain cleanliness Photovoltaic modules have to be installed in order to receive sunlight, but due to the nature of the installation, they are inevitably polluted from the surrounding environment! The solar six keeps the panel clean and can improve efficiency by about 10%.

The first solar cleaning system developed in Korea. It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly. It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

Specialized solar panel module detergent:

Detergent for removing dust, particles, dirt, etc. Covering solar panel modules.
Neutral wash formulated with ingredients that will not harm solar panel modules.
Detergent diluted to a 50:1 ratio for highly effective solar panel cleaning.
Sun cleaning tools Cleans gently without causing damage or corrosion to the module materials exposed to the outside including the frame, outer layer of glass, and back sheet.

Neutral PH 7.2:

Protects module longevity and is safe against the module’s external surface materials of aluminum, glass, and back sheets (fluoride film and PET film).
Odorless and tidy:
Unscented formula provides comfortable usage without any harsh smells while cleaning. Diluted with water up to 50 times its amount.

Superb penetrating force:

Clears the surface by penetrating even minute dust particles stuck to the outside with outstanding force.
Great at clearing surface from pollutants:
Minimize scrubbing with this quick and effect method. Reduce time and labor, while still providing an even more effective cleanse.

Economical usage:

Budget friendly use, diluted with water up to 50 times its amount.
Product information:
Type -Solar panel detergent
Components -20Liter/pail

Directions:

Dilute up to 50 times product amount (1:50 wash: product).
Spray an adequate amount on solar panels.
Scrub the solar panel with an appropriate brush or cloth.
Brush with Solar six and complete.
Increase generation efficiency 5-10%
Lengthen the lifespan of your solar panels
Solar panel cleaning system korea- You can quickly remove the dirt and dust that has been accumulated for a long time to maintain cleanliness. Solar Panel Washing Soap – If snow is on the solar, no more power is generated. Failure to remove the eye may cause panel failure.

Related Articles
Business

Argentina Cafés/Bars In Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Cafés/bars was less affected by the unfavourable economic climate than most other foodservice categories in Argentina in 2017. This was partly because the average spend per transaction in cafés/bars is comparatively low due to the inexpensive nature of coffee, tea and other popular menu items. The fact that outlets typically offer wide selections […]
Business

Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Prophesy on Size,Share,Trends & Growth 2024

Truck-mounted concrete pumps are generally used in larger construction projects as these are capable of pumping concrete at high volume. In addition, truck mounted concrete pumps also help lower labor costs. These pumps involve a chassis system, power system, control system, hydraulic system, and a pumping system. Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mena-truck-mounted-concrete-pump-market.html Rapid growth in […]
Business

Catherine Hodes, LICSW Therapist and NCCT Intake Coordinator, Offers New Insight into the Power Dynamics of Couples

Catherine Hodes, MSW, LICSW, Intake Coordinator for the Northampton Center for Couples Therapy (NCCT), was published in the Clinical Social Work Journal earlier this year. The article, titled “Is it Conflict or Abuse?”, explores the need for a more complex and less binary approach to understanding the differences between conflict and abuse, and proposes a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *