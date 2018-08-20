Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market SWOT Analysis by Global Industry Revenue and Share by 2023

Global Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market Information by Applications Monogenetic disorders Cancer, Diabetes, Neurodegenerative Diseases, cardiovascular Diseases etc. and by End Users Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes – Forecast till 2022

Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market Segments:

Global nucleic acid-based therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of technology which comprises anti-sense and anti-gene, short inhibitory sequences, gene transfer therapy, nucleoside analogs, ribozymes, aptamers and others.

On the basis of applications; market is segmented into monogenetic disorders which is further sub segmented into thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis etc. and multi-genetic disorders which is sub segmented into cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases etc. On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospitals, academic & research institutes.

Regional Analysis of Global Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market:

Globally America is the largest market for nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The presence of strong research base, excellent reimbursement scenario, the good provisions for orphan diseases and drugs and the rapid uptake of new drugs and technology are the prime reasons for this dominance.

Europe is the second-largest market for nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The developed markets are likely to maintain their leads due to the nonexistence of regulatory framework in the developing and poor regions of the world such as Asia pacific region and Africa.

Key Players for Global Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Copernicus Therapeutics Inc., Imugene, Caperna, Phylogica, Protagonist Therapeutics, Benitec Biopharma, EGEN (Expression Genetics), Benitec Biopharma, BioMedica (Oxford BioMedica), Transgene and others.

Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market Scenario:

Nucleic acid-based therapeutics are used to target genes responsible for either the expression of a disease causing proteins or to correct the decreased protein expression in diseases where the absence of the protein contributes to a disease state.Nucleic acid-based therapeutics are target deficiencies or dysfunctions at the molecular level and are targeted therapies.

These are used specifically to target genetic diseases and disorders for which there exists no permanent cure such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, diabetes etc. The nucleic acid-based therapeutics are based on accurate target identification and genetic profiling and the human gene project has formed the backbone of these class of drugs. As such nucleic acid-based medication have one of the most versatile and revolutionary potential.

The global market for Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics is expected to reach around USD 741.98 million by the end of the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.8%.

Study Objectives Global Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market:

To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global nucleic acid-based therapeutics market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally.

