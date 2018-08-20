Business

Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market

The global mutual fund transfer agent market is estimated to value US$ 2.9 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value during forecast period 2017–2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global mutual fund transfer agent market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global mutual fund transfer agent market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global mutual fund transfer agent market is segmented on the basis of region.

