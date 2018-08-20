Uncategorized

Land Mobile Radio Market will grow at a CAGR of 11.18% during 2018-2022

About Land Mobile Radio

Land mobile radio is a wireless communication system developed for terrestrial users for the purpose of emergencies and instant communications in fields such as public safety sector, home security, medical emergency, industries, mining, police, firefighters, and transportation.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global land mobile radio market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of several land mobile radios across various sectors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Harris
• Hytera Communications
• JVCKENWOOD
• Motorola Solutions
• Thales Group

Market driver
• Rising demand for commercial applications
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Security concerns of data transmissions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Compliance with TETRA and Project 25 standard
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
What is driving this Land Mobile Radio Market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

