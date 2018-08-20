Tech

IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market 2018-2025 : Size, Industry Share And Analysis Report

This report focuses on the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Cisco Systems
  • Intel Corporation
  • Cubic Transportation Systems
  • Siemens AG
  • Thales Group
  • TomTom NV
  • TransCore Holdings
  • Verizon Telematics
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Garmin Ltd
  • NEC Corporation
  • Watson Internet of Things (IBM)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Hitachi Transport System
  • Iteris Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Roadway
  • Railway
  • Airway
  • Maritime

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

