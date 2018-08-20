Business

Hughes Candles Announces Unisex Wood Wick Soy Candle Grand Opening Launch

Comment(0)

Hughes Candles, an Oklahoma artisan home fragrance manufacturer announces their grand opening and launch of their original collection of unisex wood wick soy candles.

“We feel like this launch has been a tremendous success, customers are providing raving reviews, and we have already established two new retail partnerships–one in Tulsa, OK and one in Claremore, OK soon to be announced. We couldn’t be happier with our progress and we are looking forward to establishing additional retail partnerships across the state of Oklahoma, and surrounding states,” said, Jason Oelrich II, President.

About Hughes Candles
Hughes Candles are an artisan, hand poured, small batch, all-natural, unisex, wood wick, soy candles infused with beautifully complex and sophisticated fragrances, that showcase stunning burn pools when lit, making the candles essentially maintenance free and a healthier option than traditional candle alternatives.

Hughes Candles Classic Wood Wick Soy Candle Collection

Alcott No. 23- Fragrance: Nostalgic, romantic, exotic, smooth and spicy
Steinbeck No. 28- Fragrance: Smoky, woody, spicy
Thoreau No. 27- Fragrance: Fresh and woody
Whitman No. 26- Fragrance: Crisp, woody, evergreen
Emerson No. 29- Fragrance: Fresh and invigorating
Longfellow No. 24-Fragrance: Clean, cool, spicy.

Proudly handmade in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA

To learn more about Hughes Candles and see our entire classic collection of wood wick soy candles visit: https://hughescandles.com

To explore a wholesale relationship with Hughes Candles, visit: https://hughescandles.com/pages/contact

A PR BY 1888PressRelease

Related Articles
Business

Pediatric Cranial Remolding Orthoses Market – Assessment Study, Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Woodridge, USA Jun 2018(News)- The ‘Global and Chinese Pediatric Cranial Remolding Orthoses Industry, 2013-2023 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Pediatric Cranial Remolding Orthoses industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Pediatric Cranial […]
Business

Global Polyurethane foams Market Size, Share, Key Companies | Industry Report, 2018-2024

Polyurethane foams (PU) are a plastic material or polymer consisting of organic units linked by carbonate links. Polyurethane foam finds major application in di-isocyanides, tri- isocyanides and polyols, along with these amine catalyst, bio derived material, hydroxyl and amine terminated compounds are used in its formation. The global polyurethane foam market can be used in […]
Business

Ethylene Propylene Rubber Market with Application Set to Attain Growth by 2020

Global Ethylene Propylene Rubber Market: Overview The principal uses of ethylene propylene copolymers are in automobile parts, flexible seals for automobiles, weather stripping, wire and cable insulation, hoses, tire sidewalls, and roofing film. Ethylene propylene rubber is useful for its excellent resistance to heat, oxidation, weather, and ozone due to its stable, saturated polymer backbone […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *