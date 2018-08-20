Business

Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Forecasts Up to 2023, Research Reports:Radiant Insights, Inc

However, demand is adversely affected by falling insurance payments. Hospitals are now required to focus on cutting costs along with providing quality care.

Since the accuracy and precision of robots cannot be replicated by humans, robotic surgery is the set to be the preferred approach in future. Robots greatly improve the quality of knee arthroplasty. They give the surgeon better control over instruments. He/she also gets a better view of the surgical site. Surgical robots contribute to lesser bleeding and reduced post-surgical pain. This translates into fewer hospital re-admissions and promotes faster recoveries. 

Rising number of geriatrics, worldwide, and especially in the U.S. is an important growth contributor. Geriatrics is the most common age group requiring hip and knee orthopedic surgeries. Strong demand from this segment has led to high profit margins for industry participants in the recent past.

Hospitals are measured on outcomes. Robots when used to operate by trained surgeons greatly improve hospitals’ outcome numbers. This is leading to their higher adoption. 

