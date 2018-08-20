Business

Hilton India strengthens its senior leadership Team

New Delhi, 20th August 2018 – Hilton India announced the appointment of Ms.Mallika Rao Bedi, as Regional Director, Human Resources Hilton India & Ms. Neelanjona Gupta as Regional Director of Sales, Hilton India.

Mallika Rao Bedi brings with her a vast experience of over 22 years in areaof hotel operations. Prior to joining Hilton, she was with the Oberoi and Trident in Gurgaon. She has been extensively involved in hotel operations and garnered experience in recruiting, selection, talent management, employee on boarding, training & development, employee relations and process improvement in line with business requirements resulting in minimum attrition rate.At Hilton, her key areas of focus will be to work with the India team to drive best practices as well as reinforce Hilton as amongst the best places to work.

Neelanjona joined Hilton from Hyatt where she was most recently Director India Sales Organization, prior to this Neelanjona held roles at the Oberoi group and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts. She has also held a position of Director Sales – The Oberoi Group, managing both Trident Nariman Point and The Oberoi Mumbai, in addition to being briefly associated with The LeelaKempinskiGurgaon Hotel & Residences.In her new role at Hilton,Neelanjona’s experience and commercial acumen will help Hilton continue to evolve Sales to cope with its growing footprint in India.

