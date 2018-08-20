Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market | Forecast 2018-2026

Glycated haemoglobin test is used to calculate average level of blood sugar over the past 2 to 3 months. This test is also called as Hb1Ac or glycohemoglobin test. Individuals who have diabetes require this test routinely to check whether their glucose level is within the range or not.

Increasing incidence and high prevalence rate of diabetes mellitus across the globe is expected to drive growth of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market. Increasing preference among diabetics about early diagnosis coupled with rising demand for rapid diagnostic tools are other factors expected to aid in growth of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market in the near future.

However, high cost related to maintainance and operation of glycated haemoglobin testing equipments is expected to hamper growth of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market.

Among the regions, North America market is estimated to dominate with revenue contribution of US$ 103.5 Mn in 2017.

Prominent players in the Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market are Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Danaher, Hoffmann-La Roche, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Arkray, Bayer AG, Tosoh Corporation, Siemens AG..