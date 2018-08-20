Business

Delta VFD C200 | El | E | Delta Drive | Data Trace Automation

Data Trace Automation offers wide range of Delta VFD in Chennai. We supplies complete range of Delta VFD C200, El, E, C2000 series with best prices in chennai compare to Delta Drive Authorised Distributors, Suppliers in Chennai.
Delta VFD El Series:-
The VFD-EL series is multiple function new generation micro type AC drive. It has built in EMI filter, RFI switch, easy DC bus sharing for side-by-side installation, high precision current detection, overload protection, and a built In keypad.
Delta VFD E Series:-
Sensorless Vector AC Micro Drive. The VFD-E series represent Delta Electronics low horsepower, constant torque, IP20 rated Drive. Modular in design with flexible extension cards and a built-in PLC function, the E drive offers the ability to write and to execute simple Ladder Logic programs. This state-of-the-art series meets a full range of application requirements.
Delta VFD C200-Series:-
The VFD-C200 Series is an intelligent vector control micro drive that provides versatile control modes for motors and includes built-in PLC functions with capacity up to 5,000 steps. It is suitable for harsh environment applications with a strengthened thermal and anti-dust design that provides comprehensive protection.

