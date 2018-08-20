Business

Contrast Media Market Industry Status and Sales Volume, Forecast to 2023

Comment(0)

Contrast media used as a part of therapeutic imaging are grouped on the premise of imaging modalities. The two most normally utilized contrast media are iodine-containing contrast medium and gadolinium contrast medium. The shade of structures in the body changes when pictures are caught with contrast media in the body. The delicate tissues are viewed as dim, while the bones look light dark. The contrast media enhances the contrast between various parts of the body and classifies between various parts of the body that have comparative pieces.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/contrast-media-market-3414/

Global Contrast Media Market is worth USD 4.7 Billion in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2023. The global Contrast Media market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

The market for Contrast Media is required to witness noteworthy development amid the estimate forecast period because of rising in the number of aging population, growing research and development activities in the field of imaging modalities, demand image-guided techniques, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases. However adverse reactions of contrast media on the body and huge costs involved limit the growth of the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/contrast-media-market-3414/request-sample

The Global Contrast Media Market is segmented on the basis of procedure, application, route of administration, indication, type, and region. Based on the procedure, the market is segmented into X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound. The ultrasound segment is likely to have the highest CAGR during the given forecast period. Development of microbubble contrast media for an ultrasound, a large number of approvals for ultrasound contrast media in the U.S., Europe, and Japan are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Get the Customize Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/contrast-media-market-3414/customize-report

Geographically, the Contrast Media market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share of this market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, being the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation
Medical Procedure
• Introduction
• X-Ray/CT
• MRI
• Ultrasound
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Medical Procedure
• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Medical Procedure
• Market Share Analysis, By Medical Procedure

Route of Administration
• Introduction
• Injectable Contrasts Media
• Oral Contrasts Media
• Rectal Contrasts Media
• Urethral Contrasts Media
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Route of Administration
• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Route of Administration
• Market Share Analysis, By Route of Administration

Type
• Introduction
• Iodinated Contrasts Media
• Gadolinium-Based Contrasts Media
• Microbubble Contrasts Media
• Barium- Based Contrasts Media
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Type
• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type
• Market Share Analysis, By Type

Indications
• Introduction
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Oncology
• Neurological Disorders
• Gastrointestinal Disorders
• Nephrological Disorders
• Musculoskeletal Disorders
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Indications
• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Indications
• Market Share Analysis, By Indications

Application
• Introduction
• Radiology
• Interventional Cardiology
• Interventional Radiology
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Application
• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application
• Market Share Analysis, By Application

Contact:
Abhishek Shukla
Sales Manager (International Business Development)
Market Data Forecast
Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626
Mobile: +91 998 555 0206
Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com
Visit MarketDataForecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/
View latest Press Releases of MDF @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/press-releases

Related Articles
Business

The Medical Diet Programs of MD Diet Orem Helps People Lose Weight and Feel Livelier

A study found that healthy weight loss offers benefits that go beyond improving physical health. Individuals who need help shedding extra pounds can go to MD Diet Orem for medical diet services. [OREM, 06/22/2018] — Dropping excess pounds has various physical health benefits, such as improved mobility, lower blood pressure, and decreased risk of diabetes. […]
Business

Global Piston Compressor Market Types, Applications, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Piston Compressor Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Piston Compressor market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs by major […]
Business

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market : Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2019

Polyphenylene sulfide is a polymer that is organic in nature and mainly consists of the aromatic rings which are linked with sulfides. The synthetic fibers manufactured from polyphenylene sulfide are known to offer high resistance to the thermal and chemical attacks. Polyphenylene sulfide is a crystallized thermoplastic polymer that exhibits characteristics such as excellent chemical […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *