Contrast Media Market Industry Status and Sales Volume, Forecast to 2023

Contrast media used as a part of therapeutic imaging are grouped on the premise of imaging modalities. The two most normally utilized contrast media are iodine-containing contrast medium and gadolinium contrast medium. The shade of structures in the body changes when pictures are caught with contrast media in the body. The delicate tissues are viewed as dim, while the bones look light dark. The contrast media enhances the contrast between various parts of the body and classifies between various parts of the body that have comparative pieces.

Global Contrast Media Market is worth USD 4.7 Billion in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2023. The global Contrast Media market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

The market for Contrast Media is required to witness noteworthy development amid the estimate forecast period because of rising in the number of aging population, growing research and development activities in the field of imaging modalities, demand image-guided techniques, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases. However adverse reactions of contrast media on the body and huge costs involved limit the growth of the market.

The Global Contrast Media Market is segmented on the basis of procedure, application, route of administration, indication, type, and region. Based on the procedure, the market is segmented into X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound. The ultrasound segment is likely to have the highest CAGR during the given forecast period. Development of microbubble contrast media for an ultrasound, a large number of approvals for ultrasound contrast media in the U.S., Europe, and Japan are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the Contrast Media market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share of this market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, being the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Medical Procedure

• Introduction

• X-Ray/CT

• MRI

• Ultrasound

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Medical Procedure

• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Medical Procedure

• Market Share Analysis, By Medical Procedure

Route of Administration

• Introduction

• Injectable Contrasts Media

• Oral Contrasts Media

• Rectal Contrasts Media

• Urethral Contrasts Media

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Route of Administration

• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Route of Administration

• Market Share Analysis, By Route of Administration

Type

• Introduction

• Iodinated Contrasts Media

• Gadolinium-Based Contrasts Media

• Microbubble Contrasts Media

• Barium- Based Contrasts Media

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Type

• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

• Market Share Analysis, By Type

Indications

• Introduction

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Oncology

• Neurological Disorders

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Nephrological Disorders

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Indications

• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Indications

• Market Share Analysis, By Indications

Application

• Introduction

• Radiology

• Interventional Cardiology

• Interventional Radiology

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Application

• Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application

• Market Share Analysis, By Application

