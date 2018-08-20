Broccoli Powder Market Share And Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

Broccoli Powder Market: Introduction:

Broccoli belongs to cabbage family whose large flowering head is eaten as a vegetable. This head part is processed into powder form for varied use over the food and dietary supplement industry. The broccoli powder market is growing expressively due to the health benefits align with its consumption into daily life. The high density nutrient concentrate of the broccoli powder is expected to boost the broccoli powder market over the forecast period. Over the forecast period Europe and North America is expected to stand out as a major market for the global broccoli powder market. Broccoli powder does not have a great product recall but is gaining popularity at a significant rate.

Broccoli Powder Market: Segmentation:

The broccoli powder market is segmented on the basis of source, application and distribution channel. On the basis of source the broccoli powder market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is expected to capture larger share of the market over the forecast period due to rising consumer preference of the targeted market, a rise in demand from health conscious consumer and consequently act as a driver for the broccoli powder market growth.

Broccoli powder is segmented on the basis of end use application which includes health supplements and food and beverages. It is further segmented based on distribution channel as, modern trade (including hypermarkets/supermarkets), online stores, convenience stores and other retail formats.

Broccoli Powder Market: Drivers and Restraints:

High amount of heath claims from manufacturers have certainly attracted consumers, this has led to variety of product launches in the supplement segment in the recent past. Increased demand in the food and beverages where these health claims for herbal based products including broccoli powder are often regarded as pure, non-toxic and highly benefited for health and beauty. This has led to consumers being more and more attracted to herbal products which are regarded as unadulterated and have little to no harm in consumption.

The growth of organic food market remains persistent due to the attraction of healthier and safe to use products. The sedentary lifestyle among people is creating an ever increasing demand for health and wellness promoting supplements. Broccoli powder with its high quantities of calcium and folate for healthy cell and tissue growth have attracted the consumers. The high valued trust on Ayurvedic preparation in western countries has attracted the Ayurvedic manufacturers to sell their products worldwide. The concrete faith among consumers on Ayurvedic products backed by the quick information available globally is expected to fuel the market growth.

Broccoli Powder Market: Region-wise Outlook:

A greater demand of broccoli powder is arising from Europe and North American region, which can be attributed to the high level commercialization of health supplements. With China being the largest exporter of herbal medicines followed by India. There is an increasing demand of herbal products throughout the globe with the major exports accounting to the following regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa. The European Region with its proactive research for natural products has eyed this segments and successfully gained popularity, with countries such as Germany having one of the largest investment in botanicals research. The market is also expected to growth in these regions during the forecast period.