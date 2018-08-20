Tech

Acordis Technology & Solutions Nominated for 2018 Rookie of the Year and Southeast Regional Award from Square 9 Softworks

Comment(0)

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Acordis Technology & Solutions, recently a recipient of the Inc. 5000 Award for the Fastest – Growing Private Companies in America, has been nominated for the 2018 Rookie of the Year and Southeast Regional Award at this year’s Encompass Conference; hosted by Square 9® Softworks.

The Encompass Conference is a yearly seminar that provides attendees with the chance to become more knowledgeable of the entire Square 9 solutions portfolio, new product development and the future direction of Square 9’s product initiatives. During the three-day event, guests will attend technical workshops, providing a hands-on experience and the chance to learn best practices from the Square 9 executive management team. At the end of the seminar, the winners of the awards will be announced during the EDGE Awards Dinner. “Being nominated for these awards couldn’t have been possible without Acordis’ VP of Xerox Services and Technology Miguel Sierra and the continuing support of the Acordis Team,” states Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis Technology & Solutions.

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

Related Articles
Tech

Difference Between Huawei E5787 and ZTE MF970

More and more people are looking for LTE-A mobile WiFi for daily lives. Huawei E5787 and ZTE MF970 are the two popular LTE-A mobile WiFi hotspots(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi/300mbps-mobile-wifi.html). For those who are unfamiliar with ZTE and Huawei mobile WiFi hotspots(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html), they may feel confused if they want to buy one from the two. They may ask: What’s […]
Tech

3-D Display Market 2016 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Scenario: The major growth driver of 3-D Display Market includes growing adoption of 3-D display among organization, rise in demand for 3-D content among sectors such as advertising, billboards, television service providers, and increasing corporate and national event such as live concert, sport competition and corporate trade shows are also driving the demand for 3-D display […]
Tech

Solar Powered UAV Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Highlights: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft that are remotely controlled from ground or through onboard computers. Standard UAVs are available in various sizes. While the large-sized drones that are utilized for tactical missions are powered by internal combustion engines, smaller sized UAVs are chiefly battery-powered by electric motors. However, since […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *