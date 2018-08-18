IoT Healthcare Market Report 2018 – Google (Alphabet), Microsoft Corporation,Apple Inc., Medtronic PLC

Global IoT Healthcare Market is estimated to reach $205 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2016 to 2024. Internet of things (IoT) is a system that interconnects physical things such as digital and mechanical machines, computing devices, and others to internet and they are used embedded sensors to collect and exchange data. Currently, healthcare industry speedily adopts IoT technology in healthcare as IoT features in medical devices enhance service processes and improve quality, especially for those who need continuous observations, those in chronic conditions, and aged patients. IoT is used in research of healthcare, for instance, Niox Mino by Aerocrine, for routine measurement of intric oxide in a patient’s breath.

The major supporting factors of IoT healthcare market are growing disposable income, accessibility to high speed internet and increasing demand for wearable devices in healthcare sector. Moreover, increasing need for remote patient monitoring and fitness & wellness tracker for athletes are also expected to fuel the market. However, high cost of IoT devices and lack of IoT technical skills may restraints the growth of market. Additionally, technological advancement and product innovations would provide growth opportunity for this market in the coming years.

The IoT healthcare market is segmented based on the delivery mode, component type, application, end-user and geography. By delivery mode, the segment is categorized into on-premises, web-based, and cloud-based. Component type is further segmented into embedded sensor networks, automation systems, wireless sensor networks, control systems, other components types. Furthermore, application is segmented into connected imaging, impatient monitoring, clinical operations and workflow management, telemedicine, medication management and others. End-user can be segmented into clinical research organization, hospitals, surgical center and clinics, research and diagnostic laboratory and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include GE Healthcare Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Google (Alphabet), Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Apple Inc., Medtronic PLC, Proteus Digital Health, Qualcomm Life Inc., and St. Jude Medical Inc., among others. For instance, GE Healthcare Ltd. Launched digital next-generation molecular imaging systems that can help clinicians in advance quantitative care and research.

Scope of IoT Healthcare Market:

Component Type Segments

Wireless sensor networks

Automation systems

Control systems

Embedded sensor networks

Other component types

Delivery Mode Segments

Web-based

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Application Segments

Clinical operations and workflow management

Connected imaging

Telemedicine

Medication management

Impatient monitoring

Other applications

End-User Segments

Clinical research organization

Hospital, surgical centers and clinics

Research and diagnostic laboratories

Other end-users

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

