International Conference and Exhibition on Satellite and Space Missions

Exploring Perspective in the Field of Satellite
The conference is an amalgamation of research professionals from universities, Space centers, research labs, policy makers, government bodies, spacecraft industries and other space research organizations creating an atmosphere conducive for information exchange between academia and industry.
The Satellite conference interrelates with members across the globe focused on learning about satellite and the world’s leading specialists involved in Satellite and Space Missions. This is the sole best opportunity to reach the major participants. Sharing the knowledge and demonstrations, information and B2B meetings with industrialists and potential clients to make a splash with innovative products live and brand recognition at this event. World prominent speakers, the most recent techniques, and the cutting-edge updates in Satellite are hallmarks of this conference.
‘International Conference and Exhibition on Satellite and Space Missions’ to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Rome, Italy which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
We are Delighted to welcome all the interested and enthusiastic participants across the globe to its prestigious International Satellite conference which is going to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Rome, Italy highlighting the theme “Developing trends and recent advancements in Satellite Communications and Space Research”. Satellite 2018 is a two day conference concentrating on Interactive Sessions & Sub-sessions emphasized on Satellite and Space mission and new trends on satellite, keynote lectures from Senior Scientists and industry experts, panel discussions, poster competitions and Young Researcher Forum. The conference program will feature well-known and thought provoking speakers to interactive discussion sessions.
Theme: Developing trends and recent advancements in Satellite Communications and Space Research
