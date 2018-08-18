Health and Wellness

Clear water Chemical

Once Abhay was travelling from his hometown, Vadodara to Mumbai during summers. He was waiting at bus stand for his bus.
Meanwhile he felt thirsty & went to drink water from the water cooler near by. When he tried to fill in his water bottle,
he saw, that the water coming through the cooler of the bus stand was dirty. So he went on & bought a water bottle.
However this incident kept him thinking.
He thought there were several people who would drink that dirty water & may fall sick.
It was then when he decided to come up with a solution to this problem.
He along with his friend co-founded Clear Water Chemicals & the rest is history…
Today Clear Water Chemicals is amongst the largest suppliers for water cleaning chemicals & water treatment services in India.

Health and Wellness

GC India introduces the Revolutionary Dental Product – SOLARE Sculpt

editor

Constant innovation keeps GC moving on. For over 95 years, we have been recognised by both dentists and dental technicians alike as a provider of consistently high quality products that are easy to handle, as well as being capable of delivering the highest service standards to our customers. But it’s not all! We are in […]
Health and Wellness

Zika infections could be an unrecognized cause of miscarriages and stillbirths

emedinews@gmail.com

New Delhi, 7th July 2018: According to a new study, pregnancy loss due to Zika infections that do not show any symptoms may be a common but unrecognized cause of miscarriages and stillbirths. Zika virus is widely known for causing children to be born with a brain abnormality called microencephaly and other malformations. Zika disease […]
Health and Wellness

Surgical Staplers Market is Registering a Growth Rate of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026

The global surgical staplers market was valued at around US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to cross US$ 4 Bn by 2026, registering a growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Surgical Staplers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, […]

