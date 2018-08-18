52nd International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

The extent of Nursing and Healthcare envelops Women Health Nursing, Types of Nursing, Travel Nurse, Tele Medicine & e-health Surgical , Nursing Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, Paediatric Nursing, Occupational Health Nursing, Nursing Practice and Research. Nursing and healthcare has a tremendous influence on current and future professional nursing practice, thus rendering it an essential component of the educational process. Nursing is a growing field in which healthcare professionals can contribute a variety of skills and experiences to the science of nursing care. There are frequent misconceptions as to what nursing research is. Nursing is very complicated to the practice of professional nursing, and the importance of its inclusion during undergraduate instruction cannot be overemphasized. Only with exposure and experience can students can understand the concept and importance of nursing research. Conference will give nurses experience, conceptualize, perceive, and understand their own nursing practice within the context of their educational background. Students can identify how learning about research methodology and analysing journal articles will add to their nursing practice.
Related Articles
Discover the Cheapest Services of Cheap Mississaya Limo
28th April 2018 — Cheap Mississaya Limo proposes to you the very best services of Limousine renting, for people who plan to have a luxury wedding or special event. Any limousine and party bus will be at your disposal, and you can even choose the wanted day, but hurry up, the schedule is already full. […]
Local Rain Won’t Dampen Lancaster Zipline Fun
Despite days of heavy rain, Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center in Lancaster County, PA remains open for business and continues to provide fun, family-friendly activities. If you think a slip-and- slide is fun in your backyard, just wait until you try ziplining through the forest in the rain. “Ziplining in the rain can add […]
Competition law – The term “Praxisklinik” does not entail inpatient treatment
A dentist is allowed to promote his or her homepage with the term “Praxisklinik”, i.e. “(practice) clinic”, even if they do not admit patients for extended periods of time as inpatients. That was the verdict of the Landgericht (LG) Essen, the Regional Court of Essen. The following facts and circumstances informed the LG Essen”s judgment […]