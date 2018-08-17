Top Emerging Countries Confectionery – Aarkstore

Business

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “Confectionery Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide_2016”
Summary

The Emerging 5 Confectionery industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative Summary
information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2011-15, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Findings

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five confectionery market
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five confectionery market
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key confectionery market players emerging five operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five confectionery market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
– Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the emerging five confectionery market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Reasons To Buy

– What was the size of the emerging five confectionery market by value in 2015?
– What will be the size of the emerging five confectionery market in 2020?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five confectionery market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– Who are the top competitors in the emerging five confectionery market?

Key Highlights

– These countries contributed $33,762.8 million to the global confectionery industry in 2015, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $47,129.7 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2015-20 period.

– Within the confectionery industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $15,437.3 million in 2015. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $7,671.7 and $6,651.8 million, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the confectionery industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $21,498.3 million in 2020, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $9,575.8 and $8,047.5 million, respectively.

