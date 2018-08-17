Health and Wellness

Steam Inhaler and Mask That Can Help People Get Relief from Symptoms Like Cold, Flu and Sinusitis

Gurin Products, LLC. says that the variable steam adjustment feature of the steam inhaler and mask they are offering will immensely benefit users.

Good news for those who are suffering from cold, flu and sinusitis symptoms. Gurin Products, LLC. is offering the Santamedical brand, GSI-110 Steam Inhaler and Mask that can be of immense use to these people. According to the company, the steam inhaler and mask they are offering can effectively relieve these people of these symptoms. Further, the steady vapor that emanates from the device can be soothing to the users.

Users can benefit from the variable steam adjustment feature of the steam inhaler, points out the company. They firmly believe that the device is ideal for aromatherapy. The steam inhaler comes with a soft flexible mask, an extension tube and a drain tank. The company says that they are offering a one-year limited warranty for the inhaler.

Gurin Products, LLC. emphatically asserts that the steam inhaler and mask provides a natural, safe and effective therapy to relieve symptoms that may arise due to issues such as allergies, bronchitis, colds, flu, laryngitis, rhinitis, sinusitis and similar problems. The device comes with a convenient indicator light, an aromatheraphy tank, a measuring cup, an internal water chamber, and a generous 5″ power cord.

The company adds that the device is latex free.

