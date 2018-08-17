Petroleum Catalyst Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

This report researches the worldwide Petroleum Catalyst market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Petroleum Catalyst breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Petroleum Catalyst market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Petroleum Catalyst.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Petroleum Catalyst capacity, production, value, price and market share of Petroleum Catalyst in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Albemarle Corporation

R. Grace & Co.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell, Uop LLC.

Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P.

Axens SA

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

Clariant International Ltd

Johnson Matthey PLC

Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema Group

Chempack

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

KNT Group

Kuwait Catalyst Company

E. Chemcat Corporation

Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd.

Porocel Corporation

Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd.

Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd

Petroleum Catalyst Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

FCC Catalysts

Hydrotreating Catalysts

Hydrocracking Catalysts

Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

Others

By Ingredient

Metals

Zeolites

Chemical Compounds

Petroleum Catalyst Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore Operations

Offshore Operations

Petroleum Catalyst Production Breakdown Data by Region