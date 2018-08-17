Business

Life Science and Analytical Instrument Market 2018 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Growth

Global Life Science and Analytical Instrument Market in 2016 was $ 36.5 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 % during 2017-2023 and reach to $ 56.7 billion till end of 2023. 

Market Scenario:
Life science instrument are used in for the different application like diagnosis, research and testing. Life science instruments are used in all the sectors of healthcare and life sciences. Increasing clinical research, increasing spending on instrumentation used for the various research in chemistry. All the testing which are carried out in clinical laboratories and analytical chemistry are not possible without different life science instruments. Due to increasing number of research companies, increasing number of biotechnological, biomedical, testing laboratories has increases the market of life science and analytical instruments globally. Life science instruments are used in identification of safety of food sample as well as analysis of DNA for discovery of new drugs. 

Key Players for Global Life Science and analytical Instrumentation Market:
Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.),  Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (U.S.),  Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Avance Biosciences (US), Paragon Bioservices, Inc (US), Avista Pharma Solutions(US), Dynalabs (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Many more.
Segmentation:
Global Life Science and analytical Instrumentation Market has been segmented on the basis of type of instruments they are Centrifuges (Laboratory centrifuges, Analytical ultracentrifuges, Gas centrifuges and Other), Chromatography (Thin-layer Chromatography (TLC), Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, HPTLC and Other), Electrophoresis (Conventional Electrophoresis [One Dimensional and two dimensional) and Capillary Electrophoresis), Flow Cytometry, Microscopy (Scanning electron microscope, Transmission electron microscope and Other), Cell Counting instruments (Hemocytometers and Other), PCR, Spectroscopy (Mass Spectroscopy, UV spectroscopy, Atomic spectroscopy and Other), Western Blotting, Other (Sterilization instruments, Incubators, Colorimeters, Freezers, Laboratories balances, other).
On the basis of End user they are segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Agriculture and Food Industry, Research and Clinical Testing Laboratories and Other. On the basis of application they are segmented as Research Applications, Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications 

Regional Analysis:
The global life science and analytical instrumentation market is segmented into- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Due to huge development in drug discovery research, increase in number of research studies, development of industrial sector and many more are responsible for making North America market as a dominating market. North America is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate for the lifescience and analytical instrumentation market. Increasing clinical research and increasing government support has help this market to grow at impressive rate. Beside this increasing number of testing laboratories and agricultural industries has increased the market in this region. 

Table of contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 Global Life Science and Analytical Instrumentation Market, By Types Of Instruments

6 Global Life Science and Analytical Instrumentation Market, By End User

7 Global Life Science and Analytical Instrumentation Market, By Application

8 Global Life Science and Analytical Instrumentation Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profile

…Continued!

