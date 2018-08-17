Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies – the Inc. 5000

New York, NY, August 17, 2018 — Inc. magazine today revealed that iDealFurniture/KozyFurniture is No. 1963 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored to have been selected by INC and ranked in their 5000 Fastest Growing Companies” stated CEO, John Bellave. “As a company, we’ve surrounded ourselves with quality talented people that complements our business and has allowed us to experience tremendous growth.”

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 17 to 19, 2018, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, in San Antonio, Texas. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About iDealFurniture/KozyFurniture:

iDealFurniture/KozyFurniture provides today’s entrepreneur a vehicle to replace a full time income or create financial freedom by utilizing a simple, proven and successful business model. Having revolutionized the traditional furniture business, eliminating the risk and overhead normally associated with a retail location, the company now has amassed resources and buying power necessary to further empower its network with a reality to make 6 or 7 figures. By following a simple system and working a proven action plan, it is their opinion that Return on Investment should take place within a short period of time from the start of operations. Come join the fastest growing network of mattress and furniture distributors, dealers and brokers on the planet by visiting http://www.idealfurniture.org/. See iDealFurniture/KozyFurniture ranking here: (visible here: https://www.inc.com/profile/idealfurniturekozyfurniture)

About Inc. 5000:

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information contact: Drew Kerr, Inc. Media, 212-849-8250, dkerr@mansueto.com

Contact:

John Bellave

iDealFurniture, LLC

3395 S. Jones Blvd #313

Las Vegas, NV 89146

800-380-7714

info@iDealFurniture.org

https://www.idealfurniture.org