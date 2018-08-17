Business

Global Polyurethane foams Market Size, Share, Key Companies | Industry Report, 2018-2024

Polyurethane foams (PU) are a plastic material or polymer consisting of organic units linked by carbonate links. Polyurethane foam finds major application in di-isocyanides, tri- isocyanides and polyols, along with these amine catalyst, bio derived material, hydroxyl and amine terminated compounds are used in its formation. The global polyurethane foam market can be used in modern houses and other commercial construction projects. Polyurethane foams can also be used to improve sound comfort and environment majorly in residential areas. This benefit has lead towards increased demand of the product, thus boosting the global polyurethane market.
Key Driving Factor Of The Global Polyurethane Foam Market
A key driving factor of the global polyurethane foam market include environment sustainability and energy conservation, versatility and unique physical properties, growth of end-user industries in emerging nations such as packaging industry and rapid growth of the construction industry. This is mainly due to the usage of foam or insulation, sound absorption, padding, and for strengthening the structures. High performance, light weight properties along with rising demand from automotive and electronic appliances for usage in interior trims, refrigeration insulation and seat cushioning should also fuel polyurethanes market growth.
In the global polyurethane foam market, rigid foam, flexible foam, and spray foam are the various product types of polyurethane foam. Flexible foam is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Global polyurethane market is mainly driven by applications in different industries, such as bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging and others. Others include includes transportation, textile & apparel, and appliances.
Polyurethane Foams By Density
By density, the PU foam market is segmented by low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam. The various end users of polyurethane foam are heat and sound insulation, aesthetics and seating comfort, packaging safety and dielectric and adhesive.
Polyurethane Foams By Geography
By geography, this market covers North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. North America comprises U.S., Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe.
Polyurethane Foams Key Players
Key players in the component polyurethane foam market include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.’ Ltd. (Former: Yantai Wanhua Polyuretanes Co.’ Ltd.), Trelleborg AB, Tosoh Corporation (Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co.’ Ltd.), Chemtura Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Recticel NV /SA, Vita (Lux III) S.A.R.L (Former: British Vita (Lux III) S.A.R.L.), Armacell GmbH, Foamcraft’ Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam’ Inc., Fxi-Foamex Innovations, Rogers Corporation, UFP Technologies’ Inc., The Woodbridge Group and Nitto Denko Corporation.

