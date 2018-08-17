Tech

Engaging with Customers More Intelligently with SAP C/4HANA

Comment(0)

August 2018: Knack Systems creating a positive customer engagement with SAP C/4HANA in a webinar session on Wednesday, 22 August 2018, 2 PM to 3 PM ET.

SAP recently launched C/4HANA, a solution that complements S/4HANA―the ERP suite of SAP, which has been ruling the market since the past three years.
And what we know for a fact is how the C/4HANA suite of solutions offers multiple undeniable advantages, especially to firms that wish to unlock their growth potential.
Want to learn how your peers are using SAP C/4HANA to focus on one system of record, one version of the truth, and one platform to ensure 100% customer satisfaction?
Sign up for our webinar “Transform your customer experience leveraging SAP C4HANA – SAP’s 4th-generation CRM offering” here: http://knacksystems.com/webinar-sap-c4-hana/
Our Speakers:
Tippy Lotterer

Tippy Lotterer is part of the Pre-Sales and consulting team at Knack Systems. Before Knack Systems, Tippy served SAP North America for over 15 years as a Solution Architect, specializing in Customer Relationship Management products, including those customized for Sales, Service, Marketing, and e-Commerce.

Soraya Whitehurst Diallo

Soraya is the Director of Pre-Sales at Knack Systems. She has extensive experience working with various SAP and non-SAP cloud applications. Soraya resides in Nashville, TN.

About Knack Systems

Knack Systems is a Premium Partner of SAP with a focus around Customer Management which includes Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Solutions, E-commerce and Analytics. Knack Systems provides end to end services in SAP transformation programs including solution road-maps, implementations, integration services, roll-outs, support, upgrades, testing and package evaluations.

Related Articles
Tech

Printed Electronics Devices Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Global Printed Electronics Devices Market: Introduction The world is evolving at a rapid pace. Everyone, today believes in using smart and flexible devices in their daily lives. Printed electronic devices, offering an opportunity to generate complex devices in a flexible manner with low costs, is a great example to that, in the field of electronics. […]
Tech

Working Principles of RPM Sensors in Aircraft

For this article, we’ve selected to explain the working principles of the RPM standard sensor for the pressurized Bendix series (manufactured by Teledyne Continental Motors): The RPM sensor is connected to the magneto. To understand the sensor let us first begin with the “why” of things i.e. why is the magneto required in the first […]
Tech

Multichannel Marketing Market 2017 Global Trends, Size, Shares, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.  North America region is generating highest market share in the multichannel marketing market owing to better network infrastructure, higher technology implementation and implementation of multichannel marketing in retail sector.  Adoption of multichannel marketing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *