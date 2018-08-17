Tech

Do you have a favourite technology supplier

Comment(0)

Voting is now open for the Favourite Event Technology Supplier category of the Event Technology Awards. This award allows event professionals to vote, and ultimately, select their favourite event technology provider as the winner.
Dubbed “The People’s Choice” award, online voting will remain open until September 30 2018.
Making the shortlist this year are: Bizzabo, Brella, CadmiumCD, D2i Systems, Eventbase, Exposure Analytics, Freeman, Glisser, Goomeo, noonah, One World Rental, Shocklogic and Whova.
The companies which finish in first, second and third place will be announced at the Event Technology Awards ceremony and gala dinner which takes place on the first evening of Event Tech Live – Wednesday 7th November 2018 at the fabulous Troxy, London.
Vote for your favourite here

Related Articles
Tech

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size, Historical Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Industry Set For Rapid Growth with 22% of CAGR by Forecast 2022

editor

Market Highlights: The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is growing exponentially across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. In North America, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is experiencing a huge demand due to increasing use of Infrastructure as a service platform among small and medium-sized organizations and […]
Tech

360 Degree Camera Market | Global Industry Size, Segments, Growth, Share and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The study indicates, increasing penetration of visual reality headsets and wide adoption of VR technology in gaming is fueling the market growth. The numerous advantage of 360 degree camera that includes conversion of 360 degree view to landscape image, video recording from all angles of scene and capturing spherical view originated from street […]
Tech

Huawei E5885Ls-93a VS Huawei E5788u-96a

More and more Huawei LTE advanced mobile routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html) are available in the market now. Many customers are not satisfied with the basic LTE and want to get higher LTE speeds. So they must get LTE advanced or LTE-A pro router to fulfill that. Huawei E5788 and E5885 are the two hot new models in the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *