Tech

Do you have a favourite technology supplier?

Comment(0)

Voting is now open for the Favourite Event Technology Supplier category of the Event Technology Awards. This award allows event professionals to vote, and ultimately, select their favourite event technology provider as the winner.

Dubbed “The People’s Choice” award, online voting will remain open until September 30 2018.
Making the shortlist this year are: Bizzabo, Brella, CadmiumCD, D2i Systems, Eventbase, Exposure Analytics, Freeman, Glisser, Goomeo, noonah, One World Rental, Shocklogic and Whova.

The companies which finish in first, second and third place will be announced at the Event Technology Awards ceremony and gala dinner which takes place on the first evening of Event Tech Live – Wednesday 7th November 2018 at the fabulous Troxy, London.

Vote for your favourite here

About Event Technology Awards

The awards are now in their sixth year and will once again recognise the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry.

The Event Technology Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Wednesday 7th November 2018 following Event Tech Live, and will be held in London.

The ceremony is widely regarded as the only networking event that brings together
agencies, brands, buyers and suppliers from all event sectors including: Exhibitions
Conferences, Meetings, Brand Events, Festivals, Concerts Tours

If you require further information please email hello@eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or call +44 (0)1777 80 21 20

Paul Allott
AMP Events
4 Glasby Square
Retford
DN22 6EP
United Kingdom
www.eventtechnologywawards.co.uk

Related Articles
Tech

Automated Fare Collection Market to Witness Significant Growth Due to its Increased Usage in Public Transport

The Automated Fare Collection Market is anticipated to be valued beyond USD 8.5 billion by 2024. Automated fare collection systems are the combined modules, which facilitate the automated ticketing system for public transportation network. They offer a constant and incorporated platform for all the actions concerned with the fare gathering with equipment such as ticket […]
Tech

Photoelectric Sensors Market: Expected To Reach 167.0 Million Units By 2024

Photoelectric sensors are used to detect the size, shape, color, distance, absence or presence of a target entity. These sensors use light for performing chosen tasks. Photoelectric sensors have the ability to detect non metal objects, apart from their ability to function over extensive sensing distances. Self contained photoelectric sensors are designed to enclose electronic […]
Tech

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market to Grow at Over 24.3% CAGR and Reach US$ 4,068.8 Mn by 2025

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market has significantly increased in the past few years owing to the market’s widening scope of application across a number of industries. As the market witnesses the introduction of products with increasingly innovative features with the capability of producing excellent 3D renditions of the desired object, visualization and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *