Do you have a favourite technology supplier?

Voting is now open for the Favourite Event Technology Supplier category of the Event Technology Awards. This award allows event professionals to vote, and ultimately, select their favourite event technology provider as the winner.
Dubbed “The People’s Choice” award, online voting will remain open until September 30 2018.
Making the shortlist this year are: Bizzabo, Brella, CadmiumCD, D2i Systems, Eventbase, Exposure Analytics, Freeman, Glisser, Goomeo, noonah, One World Rental, Shocklogic and Whova.

The companies which finish in first, second and third place will be announced at the Event Technology Awards ceremony and gala dinner which takes place on the first evening of Event Tech Live – Wednesday 7th November 2018 at the fabulous Troxy, London.
About Event Technology Awards

The awards are now in their sixth year and will once again recognise the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry.
The Event Technology Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Wednesday 7th November 2018 following Event Tech Live, and will be held in London.
The ceremony is widely regarded as the only networking event that brings together
agencies, brands, buyers and suppliers from all event sectors including: Exhibitions
Conferences, Meetings, Brand Events, Festivals, Concerts Tours

If you require further information please email hello@eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or call +44 (0)1777 80 21 20

Paul Allott
AMP Events
4 Glasby Square
Retford
DN22 6EP
United Kingdom
www.eventtechnologywawards.co.uk

