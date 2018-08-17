Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Extreme Networks by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Deep packet inspection (DPI) is used to review data packets that are sent from one system to another in a network. It is a type of data processing that checks for the data which is being sent and re-routes it according to its destination. It operates on the seventh layer of open system interconnection (OSI) reference model.

Deep packet inspection can be defined as a solution that provides the ability for the users to look into the computer network packet past the basic header information. DPI intelligently determines the contents of a particular packet, and then records the particular information required for statistical purposes or performs an action on the packet.

Major factors driving the deep packet inspection market is the increasing mobile device penetration, adoption of high speed broadband services, rise in data generation, high demand for data security measures along with constant pressure for offering enhanced services on ISPs is projected to drive the DPI market.

Other factors such as growing significance of embedded and integrated DPI, usage of technology in traffic filtering for regulatory compliance, growing need for monetizing and optimizing internet services and rising significance of network security are other prominent factors expected to boost the DPI market.

The global Deep Packet Inspection Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.)

IBM (U.S.), HPE (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Sandvine Incorporated (Canada)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Allot Communications (Israel)

SolarWinds Inc.(U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5026

Deep Packet Inspection Market Segmentation:

The global deep packet inspection market is segmented by application, service, organization size and end-user. By application segment, the market consists of intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS), network performance management, data loss/leak prevention and management.

By service segment the market consists of training, consulting, support and maintenance and integration. The end-user segment consists of telecommunication and IT Banking & Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail and others.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to early adoption of technology and presence of major players.

Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and factors such as large data generator owing to factors such as increasing population, major outsourcing service providers, favorable government regulations and rise in mobile computing are driving the market in the region.

Industry news:

April 2018 Zyxel Chooses Enea to Boost Application Visibility on Its UTM Products

Zyxel Communications is planning to gain leverage in its engine’s ability to extract application metadata, identify network, and analyze and decode network traffic in real-time by embedded Enea’s Qosmos ixEngine, with its unified threat management (UTM) products. This combination is expected to enhance visibility into its devices and traffic flows.

April 2018, Titan IC: LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Launches IRD-100™ a Fully-Programmable Stealth Security Appliance:

The product launched by Titan IC packs in a deep packet processing module, which is integrated on a high performance RegEx processing engine. This is expected to provide a rapid response to the changing networks and also cater to the challenges of security.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/deep-packet-inspection-market-5026

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Network and systems integrators

Managed service providers

Cloud service providers

IT security agencies

Investors and venture capitalists

Internet service providers

Consulting Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com