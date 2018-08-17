Tech

CEPTES Joins the Pledge 1% Movement, Makes Commitment to Giving Back

Bengaluru, India, [Date], 2018 – CEPTES Software announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a global movement that is creating a new normal for companies of all sizes to integrate giving into the DNA of their business. Spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce, and Tides, Pledge 1% empowers companies to donate 1% of their Product, 1% of Profit, or 1% of Employee Time to causes of their choice. Over 5000 companies in 98 countries have joined the movement, committing to pledge 1% of equity, product, profit or employee time to make a difference in communities around the world. CEPTES is excited to join the Pledge 1% community by pledging 1% of its Profit, Product, and Employee Time.

CEPTES has gained the expertise not only in developing revolutionary enterprise products but also in offering innovative Salesforce solutions leveraging the latest advancements in the platform. CEPTES has a history of corporate philanthropy and community giving that has included free or highly discounted software for nonprofit organizations, healthcare service providers, promoting educational institutions and support for women empowerment.

Comments on the News

“CEPTES is committed to leverage the power of our business, people, and technology to support non-profit organizations in order to give it back to the society. We are very proud to contribute a portion of our success to the community stakeholders to make the world a better place,” said Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, Co-founder, CEPTES. As per Harish Kumar Poolakade, Co-founder, CEPTES, “We are highly inspired by Salesforce’s 1-1-1 model and decided to join the pledge 1% movement. I strongly believe entrepreneurs, companies, charities, and communities should join hands for a common purpose: to give and celebrate philanthropy. It’s time for us to build a better tomorrow together.”

“At Salesforce we believe business is the greatest platform for social change,” said Suzanne DiBianca, EVP of corporate relations and chief philanthropy officer, Salesforce. “We are dedicated to changing the way companies think about corporate philanthropy and are excited that CEPTES is committed to giving their resources back to the community.”

“We are thrilled that CEPTES has joined the Pledge 1% movement and is committed to sharing its success with the community,” said Scott Farquhar, co-founder, and co-CEO, Atlassian. “Employees, shareholders, customers, and the community all benefit when a company builds giving back into its DNA. It’s one of the best decisions we ever made.”

“We believe Pledge 1% is a great step for businesses to become a force for good in the world,” said Ryan Martens, co-founder, EFCO & founder/CTO, Rally, now part of CA Technologies. “We applaud CEPTES for committing a portion of their success to their community stakeholders and social impact.”

“We are incredibly excited that CEPTES has taken the pledge,” said Amy Lesnick, chief executive of Pledge 1%. “CEPTES can play a pivotal role in building this movement and promoting a new normal in which all companies- big and small- integrate giving back as a core value in their business.”

Salesforce, Salesforce1 and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About CEPTES

CEPTES is a specialized Salesforce solution and consulting service provider having good track records in healthcare, life science, consumer goods and manufacturing industries. With 150+ global customers, 4 global offices, 10 years of technical expertise and multiple industry exposures, they are an industry leader in offering Salesforce Lightning, and Einstein Analytics, in addition to their innovative products. CEPTES offers a range of products which can be used by any industry like; DataArchiva – a Salesforce native structured data archiving solution, XfilesPro – an external file storage solution that can be integrated with any cloud or local storage system, and Encryptik – a Salesforce native encryption solution without any external gateway.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of profit, product and employee time for their communities because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit: www.pledge1percent.org

