Tech

Acordis Technology & Solutions Awarded Inc. 5000 Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Comment(0)

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Acordis Technology & Solutions, best known as the IT Solutions Provider for the Miami HEAT, has made the 2018 Inc. 5000 List for the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year.

Founded in 1979, Inc. is a weekly magazine publication that highlights small businesses and startups throughout the United States. Each year, the company publishes lists of the 500 and 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies within the U.S. known as the “Inc. 500” and “Inc. 5000”.

Acordis International Corp, founded in 2007, has accomplished high sales volume in the last six years, growing its enterprise accounts, expanding into new vertical markets and giving back to the local South Florida community. Differentiating itself from competitors by the CEO’s strategically planned mentoring skills and high-quality products and services, Acordis has cemented itself as a top IT Solutions Provider in South Florida. “We are thankful to Inc. 5000 for presenting this award to Acordis for the sixth consecutive year,” says CEO Rehan Khan. “This accomplishment couldn’t have been possible without the support of the Acordis team.”

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

Related Articles
Tech

Global Automatic Welding Robots Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023

In the Global Automatic Welding Robots Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at XX million in 2017 and […]
Tech

Machine Learning Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2022 with Top Applications

editor

Machine Learning – Industry Insights The internet has seeped into every aspect of the modern man’s life and due to the extensive use of internet; artificial intelligence (AI) is now a reality. Enterprise owners of this era are well acquainted with this technology and its benefits. They have no qualms about using it for their […]
Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Panasonic Brazil

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently signed a new exclusive Distribution Agreement with Panasonic Brazil. Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the deal. The exclusive Distribution Agreement means Future Electronics will sell all Panasonic products in Brazil and will be the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *